Showers and thunderstorms are possible again today. The strongest storms will be over Eastern Utah and could bring more heavy rain & strong winds. Drying out tomorrow with cooler temps.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy 7 cooler. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 80.