More storms today; Drying out later this week

Showers & t-storms will continue through Thursday. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Dry air will move in on Friday and bring a brief break from the wet weather over most of Father's Day weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning, but rain & t-storms will be most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of t-storms. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.