More storms today; Flash flood threat higher

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 18, 2024

High pressure will keep it hot for the next several days. Widespread showers & t-storms are expected today. The strongest storms across Central & Southern Utah could bring heavy rain.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Highs: Near 106.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows: Near 80.

