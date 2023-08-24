Watch Now
More storms today; Heavy rain possible

Posted at 5:35 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 07:56:10-04

Leave the sprinklers turned off! Deep moisture moving in will fuel more showers & t-storms today & tomorrow. Heavy rain is possible. Warmer & dry weather is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Showers & t-storms will decrease by late evening. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Decreasing showers & t-storms in the evening. Clearing off overnight. Lows: Lower 70s.

