More thunderstorms today; Flash flooding possible

Deep moisture will stay in place across Southern Utah this week, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day.

The storms could bring more heavy rain and lead to flash flooding. The threat today is highest across South Central Utah, as well as Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks.

Moisture will move back into Northern Utah by the end of the week and bring a chance of more thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms decreasing in the evening. Lows: Mid 70s.