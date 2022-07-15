More thunderstorms today; Flood threat remains high

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Mid to Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 100.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Lows: Near 80.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & very hot. 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 107.