More thunderstorms today; Storm moves out tonight!

Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY Thursday: Rainy, cooler, & smoky with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s. Thursday Night: Showers & thunderstorms ending by midnight. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid 50s. ST. GEORGE Thursday: Partly cloudy & smoky. 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.

