More valley fog & haze; Relief early next week

We're going to walk around in a haze for another few days!

Strong inversions will result in poor air quality through Saturday. A mostly dry, cold storm moving in Sunday could break up the inversion and scour out most of the bad air by Monday.

It's going to get a lot colder behind the front early next week, but I think it's a small price to pay to breathe some cleaner air!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Patchy morning fog possible, otherwise mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

