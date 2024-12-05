Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More valley fog & haze; Relief early next week

Posted
and last updated

We're going to walk around in a haze for another few days!

Strong inversions will result in poor air quality through Saturday. A mostly dry, cold storm moving in Sunday could break up the inversion and scour out most of the bad air by Monday.

It's going to get a lot colder behind the front early next week, but I think it's a small price to pay to breathe some cleaner air!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Patchy morning fog possible, otherwise mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Haze.  Lows:  Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere