More valley fog & haze; Relief early next week

We're going to walk around in a haze for another few days!
Strong inversions will result in poor air quality through Saturday. A mostly dry, cold storm moving in Sunday could break up the inversion and scour out most of the bad air by Monday.
It's going to get a lot colder behind the front early next week, but I think it's a small price to pay to breathe some cleaner air!
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Patchy morning fog possible, otherwise mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.
