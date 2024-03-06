A weak storm grazing the Utah/Idaho border will bring morning showers across Northern Utah & SW Wyoming. A couple inches of snow will be possible in the far northern mountains.

More storms brushing by will bring mainly light valley rain & mountain snow showers across much of the area Thursday. Cooler, dry weather is expected behind the storm by the end of the work week.

Sunny & warmer this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

