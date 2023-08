A weak storm will cross Northern Utah in the morning, bringing cooler temperatures and some showers & thunderstorms. Dry, windy weather will lead to high fire danger across much of SE Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.