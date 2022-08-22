Most of Utah to get a break from wet weather on Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — It will be a quiet start to the week when it comes to the weather outlook as most of the state will dry out after a weekend of rain.

Thunderstorms will be found over the mountains and higher valleys on Monday, but not as widespread as the previous 3-4 days.

Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. Warm, but not too hot, with things getting a little warmer on Tuesday..

There is a better chance of thunderstorms across northern Utah by the middle of the week before conditions dry out again.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will get slightly cooler, but still warm, as the summer begins to come to a close.