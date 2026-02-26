Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny & mild temps today!- Thursday, February 26
Isolated rain & snow showers in the north will taper off early in the morning. Otherwise, it's going to be a warm late winter day!

Morning clouds will thin out and it'll become mostly sunny across most of the area today. As high pressure builds in, temps will climb well above average.

More wet weather by late weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

