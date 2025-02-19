Watch Now
Mountain snow today; Possible in valleys early tomorrow

Between storms, but not for long! An approaching storm will bring a rain/snow mix to valleys later today & snow to the mountains. Most precipitation tapers off tomorrow afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night:  Rain & snow, possibly changing to snow by morning.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
