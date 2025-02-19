Mountain snow today; Possible in valleys early tomorrow

Between storms, but not for long! An approaching storm will bring a rain/snow mix to valleys later today & snow to the mountains. Most precipitation tapers off tomorrow afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.



Wednesday Night: Rain & snow, possibly changing to snow by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

