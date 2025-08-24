Much-needed moisture moving through

Grab the umbrellas as you head out this morning! We have much-needed rain moving through parts of the Wasatch Front early this morning, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Showers are lifting northeast throughout the day and will help keep temperatures from climbing back into the 90s for northern Utah valleys this afternoon. Southern Utah will also see storms, with heightened flash flood potential for today due to increased monsoon moisture in the region.

All recreation areas down south have a 'Probable' Flash Flood Potential risk today, meaning some slot canyons and dry streams are expected to have flash flooding. Stay out of slot canyons, low-lying areas, and normal dry washes today.

Active weather will continue in the first half of the week as moisture remains in place. The potential for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible each afternoon statewide, with cooling temperatures through midweek.

Daytime highs will drop in the low 80s for northern Utah valleys, with southern Utah expecting highs in the low 90s by Tuesday. An increase in westerly flow by the end of the week will nudge moisture to the east, bringing less of a threat for afternoon thundershowers through Friday.

Temperatures will start to rebound, as well, to near average highs by Saturday.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app