Multiple crashes reported on I-15 in Box Elder County; early-morning snow sticking to roads at high elevations

A springtime snowstorm is making it look like winter, leading to traffic congestion in parts of Utah Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation there are multiple crashes along southbound I-15 near Willard in Box Elder County, and the freeway is closed at mile marker 352. Drivers are urged to expect heavy delays and seek alternate routes.

The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office reports there hasn't been a significant amount of snowfall, but some higher elevation routes—such as those of Big and Little Cottonwood canyons—are slick with snowfall.

UDOT reports snowy and slushy road conditions in both canyons, and more slushy accumulation is possible, but showers are expected to end by the afternoon.

Utah's Traction Law is in effect for both canyons Tuesday morning, meaning tire chains, four-wheel drive or approved traction devices are required for all vehicles traveling on SR-190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon & SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Semitrailers are required to use traction devices along eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon.

