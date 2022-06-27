Near record heat; Thunderstorms possible in the south

SALT LAKE CITY — The swimming pools will be crowded for the next couple days!

High pressure building over the area will keep it hot this week. With moisture still in place across Southern and Eastern Utah, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

A weak cold front will slide across Northern Utah on Wednesday. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures and draw enough moisture north for a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.