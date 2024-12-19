Next couple of days above average for Utah ahead of a potential Christmas storm

Another sunny day for Utah ahead of a pair of storms that could bring a white Christmas to the region. But until the the beginning of next week temperatures are 10 degrees or more above average for this time of year.

Salt Lake City:

Thursday- 51 degrees and mostly sunny.

Thursday Night- 29 degrees overnight.

Friday- Mostly sunny with a high of 51 degrees.

St. George:

Thursday- Mostly sunny day with a high of 62.

Thursday Night- High of 34 overnight.

Friday- 61 degrees and sunny again.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app