Next storm hits the south today

A storm moving along the Arizona border will bring snow to much of the south today & tomorrow. Lighter rain & snow showers are expected across the north. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

