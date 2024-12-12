Next storm tonight; Light snow likely

A fast-moving storm will move through late tonight into Friday.

Mainly light snow is expected with 1-3 inches likely in the northern & central mountains and a trace to 1 inch in the valleys. With overnight temps dropping below freezing, there might be some slick spots during the Friday morning commute. So I think it's a good idea to get up a few minutes early just in case you need the extra time to get around.

Most of the snow should taper off by Friday afternoon. Mild temps are expected Saturday ahead of the next storm that could bring a better chance of rain & snow late in the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow most likely after midnight. Minor accumulations possible. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.



Thursday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Near 30.

