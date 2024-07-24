No holiday from hot weather!

Hot weather for Pioneer Day! PM showers & t-storms are most likely across SW Utah this afternoon. Storms will spread across Western Utah tonight & the rest of the state tomorrow & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 103.

10 pm Fireworks: Increasing clouds. Temps: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 106.

10 pm Fireworks: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of t-storms. Temps: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with decreasing showers. Lows: Lower 80s.