No holiday from the cold!

I'm thankful for sunny weather today! It's going to be chilly, but with high pressure building, it'll stay dry & gradually warm up over the next few days. Great news if you're traveling.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Thursday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Lower 20s.
Black Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Thanksgiving Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Thursday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Near 30.
Black Friday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
