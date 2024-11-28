No holiday from the cold!

I'm thankful for sunny weather today! It's going to be chilly, but with high pressure building, it'll stay dry & gradually warm up over the next few days. Great news if you're traveling.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.



Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

Black Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

Black Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

