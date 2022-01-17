Watch
No holiday from the haze!

Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 08:07:50-05

You might actually want to keep your mask on outside today! High pressure is still maintaining an inversion, so air quality will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A weak storm will brush by Southern Utah tomorrow and might bring a few sprinkles and flurries. Another very weak system might brush by the north on Wednesday.

Stagnant air will linger through most of the week with poor air quality expected. But a stronger storm is expected to move through on Friday, which might break up the inversion and scour out most of the smog.

SALT LAKE CITY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of fog. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

