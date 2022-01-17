No holiday from the haze!

You might actually want to keep your mask on outside today! High pressure is still maintaining an inversion, so air quality will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A weak storm will brush by Southern Utah tomorrow and might bring a few sprinkles and flurries. Another very weak system might brush by the north on Wednesday.

Stagnant air will linger through most of the week with poor air quality expected. But a stronger storm is expected to move through on Friday, which might break up the inversion and scour out most of the smog.

SALT LAKE CITY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of fog. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.