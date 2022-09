SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 104.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Labor Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming sunny & getting very hot. Highs: Near 107.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 107

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.