No holiday from the smoke!

Patchy smoke will linger again today, mainly across Northern and Eastern Utah. High pressure building over the area will keep it sunny and warm most of the week. Temperatures are forecast to run about 5 to 10 degrees above average today through Thursday. Near record high temperatures are possible during the middle of the week. Isolate showers and thunderstorms may return to the area by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Labor Day: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Labor Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.