No holiday from the snow!

Posted at 5:39 AM, Jan 16, 2023
The next storm will cross the area through late tomorrow night and bring widespread rain and snow. Another system is expected Thursday into Friday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a mix of rain & snow this afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

Monday Night: Rain & snow likely. An inch or so possible on the valley floor by morning. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Rainy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 40s.

Monday Night: Showers & isolated thunderstorms. South winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Mid 30s.

