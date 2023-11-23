Watch Now
Weather

Actions

No holiday from the storms!

Posted at 5:51 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 08:15:58-05

A winter storm will move in today & linger through Friday night. Valley rain & mountain snow will develop by afternoon. Snow is likely in the valleys tonight & Friday. Colder & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow after sunset, changing over entirely to snow overnight. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then decreasing showers in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & much colder. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Chance of rain showers, mainly after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere