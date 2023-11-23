No holiday from the storms!

A winter storm will move in today & linger through Friday night. Valley rain & mountain snow will develop by afternoon. Snow is likely in the valleys tonight & Friday. Colder & dry this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Thanksgiving: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.
Thursday Night: Rain & snow after sunset, changing over entirely to snow overnight. Lows: Near 30.
Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then decreasing showers in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy & much colder. Highs: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 50s.
Thursday Night: Chance of rain showers, mainly after midnight. Lows: Near 40.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.