No holiday from the storms!

A winter storm will move in today & linger through Friday night. Valley rain & mountain snow will develop by afternoon. Snow is likely in the valleys tonight & Friday. Colder & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow after sunset, changing over entirely to snow overnight. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then decreasing showers in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & much colder. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Chance of rain showers, mainly after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.