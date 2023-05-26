No holiday from the storms this weekend!

Be flexible with your weekend plans! Late day storms will continue across Northern Utah for the next few days, while the south will gradually dry out.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.
Friday Night: Storms decrease in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with PM showers & t-storms expected. Highs: Near 80.
Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs: Mid 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.