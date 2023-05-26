Watch Now
No holiday from the storms this weekend!

Posted at 5:23 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 07:52:13-04

Be flexible with your weekend plans! Late day storms will continue across Northern Utah for the next few days, while the south will gradually dry out.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Storms decrease in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with PM showers & t-storms expected. Highs: Near 80.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.
