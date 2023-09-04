No holiday from the stormy weather!

A fall-like storm system will bring more showers & thunderstorms today. It's going to be a lot cooler, but a warming & drying trend will begin Tuesday and last through the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Labor Day: Cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms in the morning. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with showers decreasing. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.