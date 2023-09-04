Watch Now
No holiday from the stormy weather!

Posted at 5:56 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 07:58:27-04

A fall-like storm system will bring more showers & thunderstorms today. It's going to be a lot cooler, but a warming & drying trend will begin Tuesday and last through the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Labor Day: Cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms in the morning. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with showers decreasing. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 60s.
Tuesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 90.

    




    
    
    
