No holiday from the wind!

Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 19, 2023
Strong, gusty winds will develop ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers & thunderstorms across the north late in the day. It'll be a lot cooler behind the front on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered showers & t-storms are likely by late afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Scattered showers & t-storms. NW winds 15-25mph. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

