No holiday from thunderstorms!

Isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible across Northern & Central Utah through this evening. It'll be cooler across the north today, but still hot, dry, & breezy in the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Independence Day: Partly cloudy & cooler. 20% chance of t-storms. Some storms could bring strong, gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90

10 pm Fireworks: Partly cloudy. Temps: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Independence Day: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 105.

10 pm Fireworks: Clear. Temps: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.