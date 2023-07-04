No holiday from thunderstorms!

Isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible across Northern & Central Utah through this evening. It'll be cooler across the north today, but still hot, dry, & breezy in the south.
SALT LAKE CITY
Independence Day: Partly cloudy & cooler. 20% chance of t-storms. Some storms could bring strong, gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90
10 pm Fireworks: Partly cloudy. Temps: Upper 70s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Independence Day: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 105.
10 pm Fireworks: Clear. Temps: Near 90.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.