Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Northern showers today; Inversions weaken

Posted
and last updated

A weak storm will bring light valley rain & mountain snow to Northern Utah today. A colder storm will move in on Christmas Eve, bringing a slight chance of snow to the valleys on Christmas morning!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy & hazy with a chance of rain showers through early to mid afternoon. Highs: near 50

Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere