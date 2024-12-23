Northern showers today; Inversions weaken

A weak storm will bring light valley rain & mountain snow to Northern Utah today. A colder storm will move in on Christmas Eve, bringing a slight chance of snow to the valleys on Christmas morning!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy & hazy with a chance of rain showers through early to mid afternoon. Highs: near 50



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

