Northern showers today; Inversions weaken

A weak storm will bring light valley rain & mountain snow to Northern Utah today. A colder storm will move in on Christmas Eve, bringing a slight chance of snow to the valleys on Christmas morning!
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Mostly cloudy & hazy with a chance of rain showers through early to mid afternoon. Highs: near 50
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.
