One storm gone, another one on the way

The snow-plow drivers still have their work cut out for them!

Another 1-3 inches of snow are possible in the northern valleys and mountains in the morning, but the snow should finally taper off around noon. Any showers after that should be spotty and light.

The break won't last long! Another storm will move in tonight and bring more snow to Northern and Central Utah through tomorrow afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Cloudy & cold. Snow likely in the morning with another 1-3 inches possible. Most snow should taper off by early afternoon. Highs: Low 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Accumulations possible by morning. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.