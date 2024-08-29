Northern UT: Patchy smoke & cooler temps

It's a lot cooler behind a cold front that moved across Northern Utah yesterday. Patchy smoke will move in later in the day. It'll gradually be warming up through the long holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & cooler with patchy smoke increasing. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Clear skies, areas of patchy smoke. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

