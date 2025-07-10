Not as hot, but relief won't last long!

It's going to be a little cooler across Northern & Central Utah today behind a weakening cold front. Enjoy it while you can! Hot & dry weather is expected again this weekend and into next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & slightly cooler. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

