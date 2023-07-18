Not as hot; Showers & thunderstorms possible

Not as hot, but it could get stormy! Slightly cooler behind a front stalled out in Central UT. Isolated to scattered t-storms are possible. Some could start out dry but become wet through the day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing in the evening. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 108.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.