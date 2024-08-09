Not as hot; Stormy in the south

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring a chance of heavy rain across

central and southern Utah. There's a slight chance of PM storms in the north, with gusty winds possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could bring gusty winds. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 102.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon & evening showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 100.