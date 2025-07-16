Not as hot; T-storms increase this week

It's not going to be as hot today! Increasing moisture will bring a better chance of showers & t-storms, mainly across Southern UT Thursday-Saturday. Heavy rain is possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

