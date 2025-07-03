Not as hot; T-storms still possible

PM showers & t-storms are expected again with the best chance of heavy rain across the east. Drier conditions expected Friday with gusty winds leading to increased fire danger in SW & Western UT.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

4th of July: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

