Not as hot today; Sunny weekend ahead!

The first weekend of August is looking good! Very warm & very dry, but with wind decreasing, fire danger won't be quite as high as the last few days. Winds increase again early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.
Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app