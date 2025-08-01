Not as hot today; Sunny weekend ahead!

The first weekend of August is looking good! Very warm & very dry, but with wind decreasing, fire danger won't be quite as high as the last few days. Winds increase again early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app