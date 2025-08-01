Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Not as hot today; Sunny weekend ahead!

Not as hot today; Sunny weekend ahead!- Friday, August 1
Posted
and last updated

The first weekend of August is looking good! Very warm & very dry, but with wind decreasing, fire danger won't be quite as high as the last few days. Winds increase again early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere