Watch
Weather

Actions

Nothing scary about the weekend weather!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:12 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 08:57:27-04

High pressure will keep it warm and dry through Saturday, so mild weather for trick or treating on Saturday evening! Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will be near 60 at 6pm Saturday and drop into the low 50s by around 9pm. A weak weather system will brush by on Sunday and bring a chance of light rain showers to the northern valleys in the afternoon and evening. Rain is more likely early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of PM showers. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere