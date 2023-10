Creepily cold in the morning, but sunny & warmer this afternoon! Clear & cool for trick-or-treating. High pressure will bring a gradual warm-up for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 50s.



Trick-or-Treating: Clear & cool. 6pm: Near 50. 10pm: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.



Trick-or-Treating: Mostly clear. 6pm: Mid 60s. 10pm: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.