Some warmer weather to get over the mid-week hump today! High pressure will bring a warming trend for the next few days. A more active weather pattern is expected by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 50s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.