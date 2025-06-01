NWS officially records hottest day of the year so far in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — It's officially the hottest day of 2025 so far in Salt Lake City.

The National Weather Service said their official reading at the SLC International Airport hit 92 degrees around 1:30 p.m., which they say is the highest so far at that site.

It may get even hotter, though; FOX 13's meteorology team forecasts the high for Sunday at 97 in SLC, and predictably, even hotter in St. George at 100. If the SLC temperature rises above 94 degrees, it will also mark the hottest June 1 on record, breaking the record set in 2020.

Utahns all over the state can check the real-time temperatures on the NWS's live map HERE.

A storm is expected to hit the state on Monday, which will bring temperatures down and give most of the state a good chance of rain. Showers will linger on Tuesday with a bit of a warm-up for the rest of the week.

Salt Lake City forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 97

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low: 65

Monday: Morning rain and cooler. High: 79

St. George forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 100

Sunday night: A chance for rain. Low: 69

Monday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 83