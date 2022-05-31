One more day of showers before warm up

SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah will see one more day of rain and cool temperatures before a warm up gets underway on Wednesday.

The tail end of the weather system that made for a soggy Memorial Day Weekend will wind through the state.

Precipitation will not be as widespread or heavy, but will still remain showery, with spotty rain and isolated thunderstorms across the northern part of the state.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but will still be well below average on Tuesday before a stretch of warmer, dry weather begins Wednesday.