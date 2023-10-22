One more day of warm weather

Another day on tap with above average temperatures before a series of storms move through the region.

A cool front hits tomorrow bringing a slight chance of rain and dropping temperatures back down into the 60s.

The second front hits late Wednesday. That storm could bring some snowflakes to the valley floors.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy Lows: Low 50s.

Monday. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs: Upper 60s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

