One more dry day before a big storm!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy & colder with a rain/snow mix expected to change over entirely to snow by mid to late morning. 1-4" possible on the valley floor. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Thursday: Rain with a slight chance of snow mixed in by evening. Highs: Low 50s.