One more hazy day; Better air quality tomorrow

If you're sick of the inversion, there's good news! Relief is just around the corner.

A weak storm will send a mostly dry cold front across the area later tonight and Friday. We might get an inch or two of snow in the Northern Mountains, but nothing is expected in the valleys. The main impact of the storm will be to weaken or even break up the inversion. Most smog will get scoured out tomorrow and air quality will improve.

It'll stay dry through MLK weekend, but inversions could develop again with more haze building in the valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy & still hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing off by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.