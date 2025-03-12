One more mild day; Cold & wet tomorrow

Warm & breezy today ahead of an approaching winter storm! Valley rain & heavy mountain become widespread tomorrow. A strong cold front will bring snow down to valley floors Thursday night.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & mild. SW winds 5-15 mph, possibly gusting higher. Highs: Low 60s.



Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

