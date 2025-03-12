Watch Now
Weather

Actions

One more mild day; Cold & wet tomorrow

Posted
and last updated

Warm & breezy today ahead of an approaching winter storm! Valley rain & heavy mountain become widespread tomorrow. A strong cold front will bring snow down to valley floors Thursday night.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & mild. SW winds 5-15 mph, possibly gusting higher. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night:  Becoming mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Wednesday Night:  Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then likely after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere