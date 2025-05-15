Watch Now
One more showery day before we get a break

You still need to keep the umbrella handy!

More showers & t-storms are expected today, mainly across northern & central Utah in the afternoon & evening. Minor snow accumulations are possible above 7,500 ft. There's just a slight chance of showers in the south today. It'll get a little warmer today and tomorrow, even though temps will still be running below average.

After a break on Friday, a stronger storm will rainy, colder weather this weekend with several inches of high elevation snow possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers possible, but a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy with decreasing showers.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 80.
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
