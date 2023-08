One more stormy day before we get a break! Dry air is moving into Southern Utah, while more showers & t-storms are expected across the north with heavy rain possible. Warmer & dry tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers & thunderstorms. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing. Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.